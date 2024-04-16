Mumbai, West Kachchh–Bhuj Police both claim credit for arresting duo who fired outside Salman’s house

April 16, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Mumbai

The Mumbai Police and the West Kachchh–Bhuj Police are both claiming credit for arresting two miscreants late on Monday night for their purported involvement in firing gunshots outside actor Salman Khan’s residence here.

Five rounds were fired in the air early on Sunday morning, one of which hit the Galaxy Apartment wall, the building where the actor and his family resides.

The duo – Vicky Sahibsaab Gupta (24) and Sagar Srijogendra Pal (21) – hail from Bihar’s East Champaran district and belong to the Lawrence Bisnoi gang. After the incident, one of Bishnoi’s relatives claimed responsibility for the firing.

The Gujarat Police said Mumbai Police had shared intelligence that the two were believed to have escaped to Bhuj. Teams were formed to locate them, said A R Zankant, Deputy Superintendent of Police, West Kachchh.

During one of the patrols in Nakhatrana area of Bhuj, they tapped learnt that the suspects had taken shelter in Matanamadh Temple. They were picked up from there and brought to Dayapur Police Station and handed over to the Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police has claimed credit for the arrests. “Both the accused involved in Salman Khan’s residence firing case have been arrested by the Crime Branch, Mumbai, from Gujarat’s Bhuj,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Datta Nalawade.

“Thrice they had done a recce of the actor’s building and the attack was meticulously planned,” said Lakhmi Gautam, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Mumbai Police.

On Tuesday, the police sought 14-day custody of the two accused for further interrogation, but were granted custody for nine days up to April 25. They have been charged with illegal possession of firearms and attempt to murder.

On Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Mr. Khan and his father Salim Khan at their residence and assured of additional protection.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray questioned “why are people caught from Gujarat only?” “Even drugs land at Gujarat’s coast. People of Gujarat should think about it,” he said.

