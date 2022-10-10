Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death reactions | Leaders pay tribute

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10, 2022 at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, his son and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said. Mulayam Singh Yadav was 82-years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mulayam Singh Yadav was undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.

He was quite critical since then and was being treated in the ICU by a comprehensive team of specialists.

Also read: Obituary | Mulayam Singh Yadav (1939-2022)

Here are the reactions by leaders across all parties

ADVERTISEMENT

NCP CHIEF SHARAD PAWAR

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday condoled the death of former defence minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and said he gave the Samajwadi Party a strong ideology to stand against communal forces and worked for creating a socialist society.

Yadav, 82, died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness. The Samajwadi Party founder and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh was admitted to hospital since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Former CM of UP, former Defence Minister of India and Patriarch of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. He gave a strong ideology to Samajwadi Party to stand strong against communal forces & worked towards creating a socialist society,” Pawar tweeted.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family members, his party cadre and followers. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the NCP chief added.

VETERAN BJP LEADER L.K. ADVANI

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani described Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav as a stalwart of Indian politics and a grassroots leader who endeared himself to the masses by working tirelessly for the uplift of the weaker sections of the society.

Mr. Advani, who had spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement by embarking on an epochal Rath Yatra in 1990, recalled his ideological differences with Yadav and said despite this, the "mutual respect" they shared for each others will always be cherished by him.

Yadav, then the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, was a staunch critic of Advani's yatra for its alleged communal overtones and had vowed to stop it once it entered Uttar Pradesh. However, it never came to be as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was arrested in Bihar where Lalu Prasad was in power.

The 92-year-old leader said Yadav contributed immensely in the development of Uttar Pradesh and was admired for his political astuteness by people from all political parties.

"Mulayam Singh ji's demise has left a huge void in the political arena. His dynamic persona will continue to inspire many generations of Indians," he added.

ODISHA GOVERNOR GANESHI LAL AND CHIEF MINISTER NAVEEN PATNAIK

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday expressed their condolences over the demise of Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

While the governor described Yadav as a "statesman", Patnaik recalled the departed leader’s contribution to uplift the downtrodden.

Taking to twitter, Mr. Patnaik said: "Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of former UP CM & @samajwadiparty founder #MulayamSinghYadav. The socialist leader will always be remembered for his contribution to uplift the downtrodden. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family & supporters. Om Shanti." "Hon'ble Governor is sad to hear about the demise of former Chief Minister of #UttarPradesh #MulayamSinghYadav ji and conveys his heartfelt condolence to his bereaved family, friends and admirers... " the Odisha Governor tweeted.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEADERS

SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was a great leader and his demise has left a huge void in Indian politics, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said here on Monday.

Mr. Abdullah made these remarks at a party meeting at the NC headquarters Nawa-i-Subh here, a NC spokesman said.

Senior NC leaders and party’s DDC members from Budgam were present on the occasion.

He said the meeting started with a minute’s silence as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

The NC spokesman said Abdullah remembered Yadav’s contribution to the political landscape in India.

"He was a great leader who worked for the uplift of the downtrodden classes,” the NC president said at the meeting.

The former Union minister said Yadav’s passing has left a huge void in Indian politics.

Earlier, Mr. Abdullah’s son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah described Yadav as a towering personality.

“I join my father & all my colleagues in conveying our heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh & his entire family. Neta ji was a towering personality & his contribution to UP & the rest of the country will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace,” Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

PARTY LOST ITS GUIDING LIGHT, HIS INSIGHTS WILL BE MISSED, SAYS SP PARTY INSIDERS

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's death might not have any direct political impact on the party, but its President Akhilesh Yadav will now have to work without his "shield and shadow." Besides, the party is sure to miss Mulayam Singh's emotional bonding with every camp and also his expert guidance in crucial times, according to political observers and party insiders.

Akhilesh Yadav, his son, became the party president in 2017 after a feud with uncle Shivpal Yadav. Even though he is already at the helm of affairs and has his team in place, Mulayam Singh has left behind him a void which will be hard to fill, they believe.

According to political observer JP Shukla, Mulayam had stopped running the everyday affairs of the party long back, but his blessings were sought before every major decision by the party chief.

"Mulayam had founded the party but he had not interfered in the party's functioning for the past several years. His name was a shield for Akhilesh in whatever decision he took. He used to claim the support of his father," Shukla said.

"After his demise, Akhilesh will have to work without his shadow. While it will make no difference in the internal matters of the party, there will be a psychological impact.

"Those like Shivpal Yadav and others, who due to emotional bonding with Mulayam did not speak much against the SP, will now be free. The emotional bonding which Mulayam had formed with people across party lines will be missed too," Shukla added.

A senior party member said that though Mulayam Singh had distanced himself from the party’s politics, he never stopped giving advice on crucial matters.

"Netaji was not active in politics due to health reasons. But here in SP, leaders used to visit him for his advice and at times, for his recommendations for party tickets and posts.

"Netaji had sound knowledge of who is doing what, and he used to enquire about others also when you met him," said former SP MLC Anand Bhadauria.

"He was our guiding force. He used to tell us not to shy away from the path of struggle and come on roads to protest on matters of people's interest. We will certainly be missing him," he said.

Several party leaders used to approach 'Netaji' for favours and recommendations of their names to Akhilesh Yadav. Netaji many a time even acted on such requests and initiated a talk, another senior leader said.

He recalled the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when SP had entered into an alliance with BSP and gave 38 seats to it agreeing to contest from 37 seats.

Netaji did not agree with the decision and had openly expressed his unhappiness at giving half the seats (out of 80) to the BSP.

At the party office, Mulayam Singh had said that he used to give tickets 14 months in advance and even said that if the party cannot give tickets he will distribute them.

He had once even said that Akhilesh may give tickets, but he, Mulayam, can change the decision, said another party leader, who did not wished to be named.

Former SP MLC Rajpal Kashyap, who was considered Mulayam's loyalist, and is not active in politics anymore, said Mulayam Singh was not only a guiding but "uniting force" of the party too.

"No one in the party ever challenged anything Netaji said. If he came to know about differences between anyone, he always ensured that everything is sorted out and would not allow personal differences to hinder the growth of the party," Kashyap said.

Even in 2017, when there were differences between Akhilesh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, Mulayam Singh was visited by both of them, who presented themselves whenever he called them.

After Shivpal Yadav formed his own party, he also visited him for his blessings.

Mulayam's brother Shivpal Yadav formed Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) in 2018 and is working to strengthen it. His daughter-in-law Aparna Bisht Yadav is in BJP.

The family till now used to gather at one place with Mulayam and also did not speak in the open against each other.

Now with the veteran leader gone, the family members are on their own and only time will tell how things move without him in future

UNION CIVIL AVIATION MINISTER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA

Mulayam Singh Yadav spent his life as a public servant and in service of the country and his demise is a loss for the whole nation, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said here on Monday.

“Today, we have received a very sad news of passing away of Mulayam Singh ji who served as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh as well as the Union Defence Minister. He had a long history of public service,” Scindia told reporters on the sidelines of a function at SKICC here.

He prayed and wished for strength and patience to his family.

"I believe it is a loss for all of us and for the whole nation.

"Mulayam Singh Ji spent a long time, not just in politics, but also as a public servant. He had spent his life in the service of the nation. It is saddening for the whole nation,” the Union minister said.

ASSAM CHIEF MINISTER HIMANTA BISWA SARMA

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was a colossal loss to Indian politics.

The chief minister in a condolence message said Yadav had "ruled the hearts of millions for many decades. I am pained beyond words".

"My condolences to @yadavakhilesh ji, family, friends and followers, who are all anguished at the passing away of Neta ji", Mr. Sarma tweeted.

PDP CHIEF MEHBOOBA MUFTI

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, and said he upheld Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and stood against communal forces.

The 82-year-old former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh died at a hospital in Gurugram earlier in the day after prolonged illness.

"The country has lost a great leader who worked for the upliftment of poor throughout his life. He will be remembered for not only providing protection to the Muslims (in his state) but also empowering them,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

She said Yadav was among a small group of leaders who stood against communal forces and did not surrender before them.

“He always stood by the minorities and deprived communities. We should learn lessons from his life as the way he worked for Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and stood against communal forces who have become powerful in the country,” the PDP leader said.

TAMIL NADU POLITICAL LEADERS

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and several leaders condoled the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died at a private hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness on Monday.

Expressing his condolences, the Governor said, "Shri. Mulayam Singh Yadav was a great leader. His passing away has left a political vacuum in the country. May his soul rest in eternal peace." Chief Minister M K Stalin said he was saddened by the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"One of the tallest figures in Indian Politics who stood for reservation for the OBC, Thiru Mulayam Singh was deeply committed to secular ideals. His death is an irreparable loss. I convey my heartfelt condolences to my brother @yadavakhilesh & his grieving family, and the cadre of @samajwadiparty," Mr. Stalin tweeted.

On behalf of the DMK, the party's treasurer and DMK Parliamentary party leader T R Baalu will pay last respects to Yadav, he added.

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK interim general secretary K. Palaniswami too condoled the death of the 82-year-old leader.

"My heartfelt condolences to bereaved Thiru @yadavakhilesh his family & @samajwadiparty members on the demise of the stalwart socialist Former CM of UP Thiru.Mulayam Singh Yadav. His remarkable service for the State and as a Parliamentarian will be remembered forever," Mr. Palaniswami tweeted.

BJP state chief K. Annamalai said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Yadav. "He will forever be remembered as an excellent statesman and a leader who put people's welfare at the forefront," Mr. Annamalai said.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said in the death of the Samajwadi Party founder and Uttar Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, the county had lost a person who had “untiringly served” the society.

Pointing out that Yadav had cordial relationship with former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa, the former coordinator of AIADMK, in a statement, recalled that Jayalalithaa had not only campaigned for the Samajwadi Party during the 2007 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, but also delivered speeches in Hindi.

In a couple of tweets, the party’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala said Yadav had often shared with Jayalalithaa and her about his journey in politics including the struggle during the Emergency and the “transient nature of politics” in the country.

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran also condoled the death of the former UP Chief Minister.

PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU

President Droupadi Murmu termed the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav an “irreparable loss” to the country.

She said the achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary.

President Droupadi Murmu in her tweet said “The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. ‘Dharti Putra’ Mulayam ji was a veteran leader associated with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters!”

VICE-PRESIDENT JAGDEEP DHANKAR AND FORMER VICE-PRESIDENT VENKAIAH NAIDU

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his sorrow at the death of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday, calling him as an illustrious political leader.

The 82-year-old socialist leader died at a Gurugram hospital on Monday morning after a prolonged illness.

"Deeply pained by the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. He was an illustrious political leader who dedicated his life to the service of the people," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Mr. Dhankhar.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also expressed his grief at the former defence minister's demise.

"I had a long association with Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav over many years. He was a stalwart in national politics & an earthy leader of the masses," Mr. Naidu tweeted

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s demise, and said he was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems.

Mr. Modi in a series of tweets said “I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti.”

Mr. Modi further tweeted “Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest.”

Mr. Modi said “Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia.”

DEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATH SINGH

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his tweet said "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji was a grassroots leader who played a prominent role in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for many decades. In his long public life, he worked in many positions and contributed to the development of the country, society and the state. His death is very painful."

"Despite being hostile in politics, Mulayam Singh ji had the best relations. Whenever he met him, he would talk about many subjects with a very open mind. Interactions with him on many occasions will always be fresh in my memory. My condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief"

UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his tweet said "Mulayam Singh Yadav ji remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. He will always be remembered as a grassroots leader. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics."

Mr. Shah tweeted "I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. peace peace peace"

EXTERNAL AFFAIRS MINISTER S. JAISHANKAR

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar tweeted "Deeply grieved at the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh ji. A deep nationalist, he will be remembered for his many contributions towards a stronger India. May God give strength to his family to bear this irreparable loss. Om Shanthi"

UNION FINANCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMAN

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her tweet said “Founder of Samajwadi Party, 3 times CM of Uttar Pradesh and former Raksha Mantri, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is no more. In his early years, he was mentored by notable ideologues such as Shri Ram Manohar Lohia and Shri Raj Narain. Condolences to his family and all followers.”

CONGRESS INTERIM PRESIDENT SONIA GANDHI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said the voice of socialist ideas has fallen silent with the demise of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

As the defence minister of the country and the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the contribution of Yadav will remain unforgettable, Gandhi said in her message.

"More than that, his struggle for the oppressed and downtrodden will always be remembered," she said.

Whenever there was a need to protect the constitutional values ​​of the country, the Congress has always got his support, she added.

UP CM ANNOUNCES THREE DAY STATE MOURNING

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav who died on Monday.

The 82-year-old Yadav passed away in Medanta hospital in Gurugram. "Uttar Pradesh government announces three-day state mourning on the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav. His last rites will be performed with full state honour," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to sources, Mr. Adityanath also talked to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav over the phone and expressed his condolences.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, and senior BJP leaders also condoled the death of Yadav.

"The news of the death of the senior SP leader and former Chief Minister is saddening. I express my sympathies to the family members and well-wishers of the leader. May God give them strength to face the grief," Ms. Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi -- PTI

ANDHRA PRADESH GOVERNOR EXPRESSES GRIEF

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed profound grief over the demise of Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Governor said Mulayam Singh was a long time parliamentarian, served as Defence Minister and thrice as Chief Minister.

Mr. Harichandan conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

FORMER PRIME MINISTER H.D. DEVEGOWDA

Former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda in his tweet said “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my longtime colleague and friend Shri MulayamSinghYadav My condolences to his family and followers. He was deeply committed to the secular and socialist political traditions. Will miss him very much.”

BIHAR CHIEF MINISTER NITISH KUMAR

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In his condolence message, Mr. Kumar recounted the long political journey of Yadav who was the Defence Minister in the United Front government of 1990s, besides having served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice.

"He was a towering socialist leader who never compromised with the interests of the poor and the farmers", said Mr. Kumar, who had met the ailing SP founder at the hospital where the latter was admitted during a visit to Delhi last month.

Yadav died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness.

WEST BENGAL CHIEF MINISTER MAMATA BANERJEE

Condoling the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that his demise is a major loss to the country and polity.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the great national leader & founder of the Samajwadi Party, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. His passing is a major loss to our country and our polity. My deepest condolences to his family and his followers,” Ms. Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, tweeted.

MAHARASHTRA CHIEF MINISTER EKNATH SHINDE

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday expressed grief over the death of Samajwadi Party supremo and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav and lauded his role in the development of UP.

Yadav, 82, died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness. The former defence minister was admitted to hospital since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2.

Mr. Shinde in his condolence message on Twitter said, "My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family of late Mulayam Singh Yadav. He played a vital role in the development of Uttar Pradesh.” Yadv served as the defence minister from 1996 to 1998, and chief minister thrice from 1989-91, 1993-95, and 2003-07.

The SP supremo was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.

JAMMU AND KASHMIR LEADERS

The demise of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to Indian politics, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday.

Political leaders across party lines also condoled the death of the Samajwadi Party founder, who died at a Gurugram hospital on Monday after prolonged illness.

"The death of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. My heartfelt tribute to him. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family members. Om Shanti," Mr. Sinha said in a tweet in Hindi.

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah said 'Netaji' was a towering personality.

"I join my father & all my colleagues in conveying our heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh & his entire family. Neta ji was a towering personality & his contribution to UP & the rest of the country will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace," Abdullah tweeted.

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said Yadav always stood for the upliftment of the poor.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of veteran leader Shri Mulayam Singh Yadavji, who always stood for the upliftment of the poor, downtrodden and minorities of his state. I have fond memories of my long association with him since 1987. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," he said in a tweet.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said, "Mulayam Singh Yadav ji espoused the cause of downtrodden and fought relentlessly for the exploited and excluded. Deepest condolences @yadavakhilesh." Born on November 22, 1939 into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav spawned the state's most prominent political clan.

He was elected as an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.

GOA CHIEF MINISTER PRAMOD SAWANT

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday condoled the death of Samajwadi Party founder and former defence minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“Saddened by the passing away of Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh & Former Defence Minister of India Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. My deepest condolences to the family. May God bestow Sadgati to the departed soul. Om Shanti,” Sawant tweeted.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane also expressed grief over Yadav's demise.

"Saddened by the news of the demise of the founder of Samajwadi Party and former UP Chief Minister #MulayamSinghYadav ji.

May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti!" Rane tweeted.

SAMAJWADI PARTY VICE PRESIDENT KIRANMOY NANDA

Describing deceased former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav as a leader of the whole country, Samajwadi Party vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda on Monday said that he had all the qualities to be a Prime Minister.

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, also a former defence minister of India, died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness.

"Mulayam Singh had the capability to run the country efficiently as a prime minister," he told PTI.

Mr. Nanda, who was a minister in the erstwhile Left Front government in West Bengal, said that he was with Yadav when the Samajwadi Party was formed in 1992.

Nanda who is now in Kolkata said that Yadav was very astute and one of the top-most politicians in present-day India.

Yadav had a very close association with Kolkata, he said adding that the Samajwadi Party held its national committee meeting on five occasions in the city since its formation.

"He had a personal relationship with Jyoti Basu. The former chief minister of West Bengal liked him very much," Mr. Nanda said.

OTHER KARNATAKA LEADERS

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recalled that the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had come to politics under the influence of Ram Manohar Lohia and Raj Narayan, and was in jail during Emergency. “Mr. Yadav had become Chief Minister thrice and had also served as Defence Minister,” Mr. Bommai said while offering condolences to the family.

Expressing shock over the death of Mr. Yadav, the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said that he was a powerful force against communalism in Uttar Pradesh.

Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said: “Saddened by the demise of senior Janata Parivar leader, founder of Samajwadi Party and Uttar Pradesh former chief minister Sri Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was defence minister in the Sri H.D.Devegowda led United front government. Mulayam ji held several other key responsibilities during his long stint in politics and tirelessly worked for the country,” he said on twitter.

Condoling the death of Mr. Yadav, another former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that it was a loss to the national polity.

INDIAN NATIONAL CONGRESS

Congress condoled Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise, and said his passing away was an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

Congress party in their tweet condoled the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav. In a tweet the party said “The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the patron of Samajwadi Party, former Defense Minister of the country and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, is an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

May God give him a place at his feet and give strength to his family and supporters to bear this loss.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Yadav's unparalleled contribution to Indian politics as defence minister and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh will always be remembered.

"My deepest condolences to Akhilesh Yadav and all other loved ones," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said, "The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the patron of Samajwadi Party, former Defense Minister of the country and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, is an irreparable loss to Indian politics." Senior Congress leader and party's presidential polls contender Shashi Tharoor offered condolences to Akhilesh Yadav on the passing away of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"I had met the former DefenceMinister at the @UN & subsequently exchanged thoughts with him at the LokSabha. A political giant has passed. A great loss to all Indians. OM Shanti," Mr. Tharoor tweeted.

CONGRESS LEADER JAIRAM RAMESH

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in his tweet said “Mulayam Singh Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum. His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key national role on 2 occasions: Deve Gowda & Gujral govts as Defence Min,& in 2002 when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for President”

CPI GENERAL SECRETARY D. RAJA

CPI Gen Sec D Raja on Mulayam Singh’s demise: “He was one of the senior most leaders and had served the country in various capacities both as a union minister and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He played a crucial and positive role in the United Front government. He always stood for upliftment socially oppressed classes and in defence of minorities. While extending my conolences to his family, I do hope that his son Akhilesh Yadav takes forward his legacy.” Mr. Raja had met Mulayam Singh last week at Medanta Hospital while he admitted in the ICU

LEFT PARTIES CONDOLE DEATH

Left parties mourned the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and said he will be remembered as a "fighter" who defended "secular" India.

The 82-year-old Yadav passed away in Medanta hospital in Gurugram. CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a tweet said, "The champion of the interests of the marginalised and backward, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji steadfastly fought against religious bigotry at a crucial time for India, upholding the unity and integrity of India. Deepest condolences.” CPI leader Binoy Viswam also expressed grieve over Yadav's demise.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji will be remembered as an uncompromising fighter who stood like a rock in defence of secular India,” he said.

He further said, “As an ardent follower of Ram Manohar Lohia,his commitment to the rights of the oppressed was absolute.The Communists will cherish his role.”

DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his grief on the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and prayed for strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss.

“Received the sad news of demise of former Chief Minister of UP and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. May almighty rest his soul at his feet and give strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet.

“Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav,” the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.

TELANGANA CHIEF MINISTER K. CHANDRASEKHAR RAO

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed his condolences over the death of Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mr. Rao recalled in a message that Mulayam Singh entered politics inspired by greats like noted socialist Ram Manohar Lohia and freedom fighter Raj Narayan. He worked for the welfare of downtrodden and weaker sections throughout his life. Mr. Rao conveyed his profound sympathies to Mulayam Singh’s son Akhilesh Yadav