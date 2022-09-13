Mukul Rohatgi set to be Attorney General of India for second time

The tenure of the incumbent Attorney General, K.K. Venugopal, is coming to a close on September 30

Legal Correspondent NEW DELHI
September 13, 2022 12:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi is set to become Attorney General of India for a second time from October 1.

The tenure of the incumbent Attorney General, K.K. Venugopal, is coming to a close on September 30. The 90-year-old jurist has made it clear that he would not want to continue as the top law officer.

Mr. Rohatgi (67) had served as the 14th Attorney General of India when the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014. He had served for three years, till 2017. He had returned to private practice and Mr. Venugopal was appointed the 15th Attorney General.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Venugopal had initially served a tenure of three years and was later given extensions. The last one was in June 2022 for a period of three months.

Mr. Rohatgi has recently represented the Special Investigation Team in the Zakia Jafri case in which the Supreme Court had upheld the clean chit given to the Gujarat government in connection with the 2002 riots. He had also represented Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shahrukh Khan, in a narcotics case before the Bombay High Court. Mr. Rohatgi was lawyer for Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case and son of Union Minister, in the Supreme Court.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The senior advocate was at the helm when a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) during his first stint as Attorney General.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
judiciary (system of justice)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app