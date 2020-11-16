Morning Digest | India reiterates Pakistani involvement in terrorism, Labour Ministry seeks feedback on draft social security rules, and more

16 November 2020 07:51 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

India on November 15 described the November 14 press conference by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as a “desperate attempt” to divert attentio from internal problems.

They propose to provide the unorganised sector, gig and platform workers access to social security benefits through a government portal.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a mega trade bloc comprising 15 countries led by China that came into existence on Sunday, said India would have to write expressing “intention” to join the organisation to restart negotiation for membership.

In the first of his two-part memoir, A Promised Land, former U.S. President Barack Obama talks speaks at length about his interest in India, Mahatma Gandhi’s life and his relationship with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh whom he calls a man of “uncommon wisdom and decency.”

After several thousand supporters of President Donald Trump protested the election results and marched to the Supreme Court, nighttime clashes with counter-demonstrators led to fistfights, at least one stabbing and more than 20 arrests.

Soumitra Chatterjee, even in his mid-eighties, was not only active but also highly sought-after. Terms like ‘has-been’ or ‘yesteryear’ never applied to him

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has virtually ruled out an alliance with either the BSP or the Congress for the 2022 Assembly election. At a press conference in Etawah on Saturday, he said he was more keen on having “adjustments” with smaller parties, including the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) run by his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav. “Chote dalo se adjustment hoga. Lekin bade dalo se koi gathbandhan nahi hoga [We will have adjustments with smaller parties. There will be no alliance with major parties],” he said.

The A.P CM is accused of levelling “false, vague and political allegations” against sitting apex court judge N.V. Ramana

Marking the beginning of a pilgrimage season drastically scaled down by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala opened for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku season on Sunday.Outgoing head priest A.K. Sudheer Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum in the presence of chief priest (Tantri) Kandararu Rajeevaru at 5 p.m.

Arunachal Pradesh recorded the best sex ratio in the country while Manipur recorded the worst sex ratio, according to the 2018 report on “vital statistics of India based on the Civil Registration System”.

The proposed 3.4-km Formula Three (F3) racing track is getting ready at Kotapalli of Tankallu mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district with work going ahead on a large part of it.The track will be one of the country’s key attractions, similar to the Buddh International Circuit, India’s only Formula One (F1) circuit located at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, and the 3.74-km track located at Irungattukottai near Chennai.

Nearly 1,200 tribals in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district stare at an uncertain future, as their review petition for recognition of their claims over forest land under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, was rejected by the local authorities.