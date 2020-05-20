Morning digest: Health Ministry issues new guidelines for workplaces; 3 lakh evacuated as Amphan hurtles towards Bengal coast, and more

20 May 2020 07:28 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The Union Health Ministry has said that no decision has been taken as yet to replace hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), introduced as a game-changer to arrest the spread of COVID-19, as a prophylactic, with HIV combination drugs, after reports of experts demanding that it be dropped from the safety guideline list of drugs prescribed for high-risk persons, including healthcare workers

The Supreme Court did not interfere on Tuesday with an order passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which ordered LG Polymers to pay ₹50 crore as interim compensation for the gas leak at its Visakhapatnam plant and set up a five-member fact-finding committee to inquire into the incident leading to the death of several innocents.

Super cyclone Amphan, which has weakened slightly, is expected to make landfall between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya Islands in Bangladesh on Wednesday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (MD) said on Tuesday evening.

Advertising

Advertising

A drug being tested by scientists at China’s prestigious Peking University could not only shorten the recovery time for those infected, but even offer short-term immunity from the virus, researchers said.

A greater capability by India to patrol up to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) coupled with an increasingly assertive Chinese posture is fuelling new tensions along the border, according to former senior Indian officials.

The Indian Railways on Tuesday announced that it would run 200 new trains with a timetable from June 1. The new trains would be in addition to the Shramik Special trains, whose numbers too would be increased.

India and the U.S. plan to work together on vaccine research and testing for COVID-19, U.S. health officials said here on Tuesday, listing a number of other ways in which the two countries are working together.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri on Tuesday said India was able to avoid the fate of other countries when it came to the COVID-19 pandemic due to the “timely and effective” actions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and among the reasons for a “low” fatality rate was the sanitation eco-system put in place under the Swachh Bharat mission.

Separatist Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai’s son was among two Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed on May 19 in an 11-hour long operation in a congested locality of Srinagar’s old city.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Tuesday said the employees’ take-home salaries would increase while the employers’ liabilities would reduce for May, June and July as the Labour Ministry had notified a 2% cut in the EPF contribution rate on Monday.

The Taliban is not a proxy of any country and it does not want to interfere in the internal affairs of other nations, the group’s political spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Battling wild cyclonic winds, Ajit Das and his family members scurried towards a cyclone shelter in the port town of Paradip in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday afternoon.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday took strong exception to Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja’s interview to an international television news channel where she said that one of the COVID-19 fatalities in her State was of a man from Goa, who had travelled to Kerala to avail treatment because of poor health infrastructure in Goa.