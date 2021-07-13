Morning Digest | Afghan situation to dominate Jaishankar’s central Asian visit, NEET to be held on September 12, and more

The application process for 2021 NEET entrance test will begin at 5 p.m. on July 13 through the National Testing Agency website, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. File photo

13 July 2021 08:11 IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar travels to Central Asia on Tuesday for two back-to-back meetings focusing on Afghanistan, which will see him face-to-face with the foreign ministers of both Pakistan and Chinaas well as at the same conference as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and U.S. Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

The NEET entrance test for undergraduate medical and dental programmes will be held on September 12, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday. The examination was originally scheduled to be held on August 1.

At least 15 neo Jamaat-ul- Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operatives have entered West Bengal from the neighbouring country earlier this year and 10 of them moved to various parts of India including Jammu and Kashmir, an officer of Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) said on Monday, July 12, 2021.

When Sandeep* applied to the Nantong University on China’s east coast in 2017, he hoped to gain a medical education of decent quality at a fraction of the cost charged by Indian private universities. Instead, ever since he was stranded at home in Kota, Rajasthan in January 2020, he has been restricted to online classes and video lectures in what should be hands-on clinical subjects.

After touching a six-month high in May, India’s retail inflation was virtually unchanged in June at about 6.3%, remaining out of the central bank’s comfort zone for a second month in a row.

The verdict of the Supreme Court of Nepal to remove Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has revitalised Nepali Congress and the constitutional democracy of Nepal, vice-president of the party Bimlendra Nidhi told The Hindu on Monday.

With the monsoon making a slow revival over several parts of India, except the northwest region, there is a rise in lightning-linked deaths.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted on Monday that it was not possible to ensure population control through laws. He was reacting to Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s call for a policy on population control in Bihar similar to the one launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament from July 19, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of the parliamentary strategy group on Wednesday

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday tabled the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021, on the first day of the 126-member Assembly’s Budget session.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said the arrest of two persons in Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly plotting terror attacks months ahead of the State Assembly election has created suspicion in the public’s mind.

Viswanathan Anand turned the clock back in some style in Croatia. The 51-year-old outplayed several younger, stronger rivals to finish runner-up at the Croatia Grand Chess Tour, which concluded at Zagreb on Sunday. And this was his first tournament in 16 months.