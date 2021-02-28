Morning Digest: U.S. authorises Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, India-Pak ceasefire had high-level approval, say experts, and more
U.S. authorises Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
The U.S. government on Saturday authorised Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, enabling millions more Americans to be vaccinated in the coming weeks and setting it up for additional approvals around the world.
India-Pakistan ceasefire had high-level approval, say experts
The DGMOs had announced a similar decision to observe the ceasefire line in December 2013 and May 2018 after similar hotline conversations as well.
Children of migrant labourers in Odisha face an uncertain future
Almost a year after the onset of COVID-19, schoolgoing children of migrating parents are either on the verge of discontinuing their studies or preparing to labour as adolescent workers.
Coronavirus | Private hospitals can charge up to ₹250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine
The Ministry released a list of 20 co-morbidities that enhance the risk of mortality from COVID-19, and now allow beneficiaries in the 45-59 years age bracket to avail of the vaccine.
RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh plans protest against disinvestment of PSUs
The meeting came 10 days after the deliberations of the BMS National Executive in Chennai on Budget 2021 “in the context of the onslaught of the government” against the central PSUs.
Provision for blocking content under new IT rules not new: Centre
The Secretary, MeitY, has been replaced by the Secretary, I&B Ministry, as the rules have been amended to suitably to bring over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the digital media within the ambit of the I&B Ministry.
Congress rift widens with caustic G-23 meeting in Jammu
The meeting was attended by senior Congress leaders including former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Raj Babbar and Vivek Tankha in addition to Mr. Azad.
Amid online classes, schools devise digital detox routine
For the last nine months, students in private schools have been glued to their screens for hours on end where otherwise they would have been in a physical classroom interacting with their peers and teachers. The fallout is digital fatigue and eye strain.
U.S. House passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan
Democrats said the still-faltering economy and the half-million American lives lost demanded quick, decisive action. GOP lawmakers, they said, were out of step with a public that polling shows largely views the bill favourably.
U.S. in delicate balancing act as Saudi Prince spared sanctions
Washington released a long-delayed intelligence report that accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of approving Khashoggi’s 2018 murder in Istanbul, drawing a rebuke from Riyadh, which strongly rejected the assessment.
Myanmar police intensify crackdown
The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since the Army seized power and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership, alleging fraud in a November election that her party had won in a landslide.
‘What makes a good surface?’: Ashwin hits back at criticism of Motera pitch
“The bowler wants to win the game. The batsman needs to bat well to get runs. No question about it. What makes a good surface? Who defines this? Seam on the first day and then bat well and then spin on the last two days? Come on!” Ashwin added.
Vijay Hazare Trophy | Bengal back to winning ways
After the early fall of Abhishek Raman, Abhimanyu (99, 105b, 11x4, 1x6) and Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (55, 62b, 7x4, 1x6) gathered 107 runs to lay a solid foundation. Abhimanyu was involved in another century partnership with captain Majumdar (92 n.o., 84b, 12x4).