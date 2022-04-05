Morning digest | Lok Sabha passes Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill; India’s imports hit record $610 bn in 2021-22, and more

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament on: Monday, April 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 05, 2022 07:48 IST

Lok Sabha passes Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, which seeks to repeal The Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, and allow the collection, storage and analysis of physical and biological samples, including retina and iris scan, of the convicted, arrested and detained persons.

Pak. SC adjourns hearing by a day on no-trust vote

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing by a day but promised to give a “reasonable order” in the high-profile case about the rejection of a no-confidence motion by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and the subsequent dissolution of Parliament.

Imports hit record $610 bn. in 2021-22

India’s merchandise imports in FY22 hit a record $610.2 billion, an increase of 54.7% over the previous year and 28.6% higher than pre-Covid levels of FY20 as per preliminary trade data for March released by the Commerce Ministry on Monday.

Gorakhpur temple attack a terror incident: U.P. govt

The incident in which a man attacked police guards with a sharp weapon while trying to enter the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, leaving two Provincial Armed Constabulary jawans injured, could be called a terror attack, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Monday.

Implications of Ukraine crisis will reverberate in our region: Australian envoy

Strategically, there is a “panda in the room”, in the sense that one of the reasons Australia, Japan, India and the U.S. have come close together during COVID is that the pandemic has “accentuated” some of the negative trends that exist in the world, said Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell on Monday

Ukraine crisis: Indian Banks’ Association to asses impact of outstanding student loans

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday told Parliament that the government has decided to ask the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to assess the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on outstanding education loans of the students who were forced to return from that country.

ICICI Bank official summoned as COVID orphans face eviction over loan dues

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued summons to a senior official at ICICI Bank as four children stare at the possibility of losing their home over repayment of a loan taken by their parents, both of whom died last year during the second wave of the pandemic.

Biological E. to receive mRNA vaccine tech from WHO

Vaccine maker Biological E. has been selected to receive mRNA technology from the World Health Organization technology transfer hub.

IndiGo suspends ‘handful’ of pilots over call for mass sick leave

The country’s biggest airline, IndiGo, has suspended some pilots after simmering anger among them over continued pay cuts imposed at the beginning of the pandemic led to calls for mass sick leave on Tuesday.

U.S. to seek Russia’s suspension from Human Rights Council

The United States plans to seek a suspension of Russia from its seat on the U.N.’s top human rights body amid increasing signs that Russian forces may have committed war crimes in Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Monday

MVA govt playing 20-20 matches in corruption: Fadnavis

BJP’s Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dubbed the ruling tripartite ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ (MVA) government of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress as “corrupt” and “oppressive”.