More cheetahs to arrive in Kuno, tourist safari to be allowed from February: CM Chouhan

January 11, 2023 06:32 am | Updated 03:27 am IST - Indore:

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that more cheetahs would be arriving at the Kuno Palpur National Park

PTI

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17, 2022. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on January 10 said that more cheetahs would be arriving at the Kuno Palpur National Park in the State soon.

Eight cheetahs from Namibia were released into the park in September last year as part of an ambitious project to revive the extinct cheetah population in the country.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, Mr. Chouhan said the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) attending the event should visit tourist attractions of Madhya Pradesh including its tiger reserves.

Explained | Cheetahs and tigers: the saga of big cats in India

"I will call you to see the cheetahs in February. We are allowing (tourist visits) from February,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated the import of cheetahs from Namibia, Chouhan said, adding, "more cheetahs are coming from South Africa.” NRIs should set up a helpline for students from Madhya Pradesh and other parts of India who are studying abroad, the chief minister said.

It was very painful to bid adieu to the NRI guests at the end of the convention he said, comparing the moment to the `vidaai' of a bride (when a bride leaves her parents' house).

The guests who planted saplings at the Global Park here can monitor their growth through the QR code given to them, he said.

The CM also urged the NRIs to participate in the Global Investors Summit beginning here from Wednesday and invest in the state besides encouraging others to do so.

