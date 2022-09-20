Monsoon withdrawal to begin in next two days: IMD

Eight states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, received deficient rainfall.

PTI New Delhi
September 20, 2022 10:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Monkeys, with their little ones, wait on the ghat road to Araku, 120 km from Visakhapatnam, braving the incessant rain even as the weather forecast has predicted more rains for the region. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

ADVERTISEMENT

After a late spurt in rainfall, the southwest monsoon is all set to enter the withdrawal phase over the next two days, the weather office said on Monda, September 19, 2022.

"Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from parts of north-west India and Kutch during the next two days," the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the weather office, India had received 7 per cent excess rains, but eight states, including the rice bowl states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, received deficient rainfall which could lead to lower farm output this kharif season.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘other’ monsoon is on fire over Tamil Nadu this year

Jharkhand, Delhi, Punjab, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur are the other States that have recorded deficit rainfall.

The south-west monsoon season begins on June 1 and continues till September 30.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Above normal rainfall

India received 872.7 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 19, which was 7 per cent higher than the normal rainfall of 817.2 mm for the period under review.

"Due to the anti-cyclonic flow over northwest India at lower tropospheric levels, dry weather is very likely over west Rajasthan, Punjab and adjoining areas of Haryana during the next five days," the weather office said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
weather news
emergency planning

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app