Monsoon session of Parliament likely from July 19

The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to begin on July 19 and will go on till August 13.

There is no clarity as of now whether the existing COVID-19 protocols will continue. So far, 403 members out of the 540 members of the Lok Sabha and 179 members out of 232 in the Rajya Sabha have got both doses of vaccines.

This session will have 20 sittings. Since the pandemic began, all the three sessions of Parliament had to be truncated due to the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases.

This will be first session since the May 2 results of the Assembly elections in four States and the Union Territory of Pudducherry. Following the victory of the TMC in West Bengal, the DMK in Tamil Nadu and the CPI (M)-led Left Front in Kerala, the Opposition will be on a stronger position.

The Opposition parties are likely to take up the management of the pandemic, especially the second wave and the vaccination drive.