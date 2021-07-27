Modi tells BJP MPs to ‘expose’ Opposition for disrupting Parliament despite govt assurances

NEW DELHI

27 July 2021 15:58 IST

He asks them to go their constituencies on Aug. 15 and convey this message

As both Houses of Parliament continued to see protests by the Opposition and frequent adjournments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the BJP MPs to “expose” the Opposition parties for disrupting proceedings when the government had repeatedly said it was willing to discuss any issue.

Addressing a meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary party, Mr. Modi said the Congress’s attitude was reflected in the fact that it did not turn up for the all-party meeting chaired by him on the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination policy of the government. Sources present at the meeting said he asked party MPs to go their constituencies on August 15 and convey this message.

75 years of Independence

He also asked the BJP MPs to mark 75 years of Independence by organising programmes in every village of their constituencies, according to Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, who briefed the media after the meeting.

“Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Prime Minister Modi said the 75th anniversary celebrations of Independence should not merely be a government programme, but it should be a people’s movement with people’s participation,” said Mr. Meghwal.

The party MPs have been asked to form a team of two workers in each Assembly segment, which will organise programmes and seek suggestions and ideas from people on how they envisage India in 2047, when the country will complete 100 years of Independence.

Mr. Modi told the party MPs that these teams would visit 75 villages in each Assembly constituency and spend 75 hours in each constituency, by organising local sports events and cleanliness drives, Mr. Meghwal said.