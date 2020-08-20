Modi govt. disrupting balance between organised and unorganised economies, says Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal

20 August 2020 14:53 IST

Country will not be able to provide employment to its youth as a result, according to Congress leader

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of disrupting the balance between the organised and unorganised economies of the country, which consequently would not be able to provide employment to its youth in the coming days.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, he said, “Mr. Modi in the past six years has been attacking the unorganised economy so that money goes to only big businesses close to him.”

He pointed to demonetisation, the goods and services tax and the lockdown imposed abruptly in a bid to contain the COVID-19 outbreak as instances of the attack. “As soon as the lockdown eases, small and medium businesses will be destroyed. It is already happening. For the first time in the country’s independent history, it will not be able to give employment to its youth,” he said.

While clarifying he did not imply an attack on the organised sector, Mr. Gandhi exhorted Congress workers to unite the country, not divide it and raise the voices of the poor, including workers and farmers. “We need to bring back the balance. Help the unorganised workers and ensure development, that is our responsibility,” he said.

He further directed the workers to strive towards uniting people “wherever the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] and the RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] are making one Indian fight another, spreading hatred.”

Without any notice, Mr. Modi imposed the lockdown, said Mr. Gandhi, adding several workers he met asked the rationale behind it. “It was about continuing the attack on the unorganised economy. We asked the government to provide money to small businesses to save the economy. But he [Mr. Modi] didn’t spare even a single rupee.”

Wherever Congress governments were in power, said Mr. Gandhi, there was a balance between the two economies. “The balance is required as the unorganised economy plays the role of a shock absorber in times of crisis. If it is strong, it can absorb any shock.”

Congratulating Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel via video conferencing, he said, “Chhattisgarh has become a pioneer in doing work for the welfare of various sections, whether by helping tribals or direct money transfer to farmers.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Baghel transferred ₹1,737.5 crore into the bank accounts of farmers, tendu leave collectors and cow dung sellers on the occasion.

Mr. Baghel said the State government had sent a message to others. “When people have money, they will purchase more, creating demand which will boost the State’s GDP,” he said.”