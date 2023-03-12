ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi accuses Rahul Gandhi of insulting Basaveshwara

March 12, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Belagavi

`It is unfortunate that questions about Indian democracy were raised in London’

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of IIT Dharwad and the launch of development projects in Dharwad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara by raising questions about Indian democracy in London.

The Prime Minister launched an attack on Mr. Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Dharwad for the formal inauguration of the IIT Dharwad campus.

“I am glad to be here in the land of Sri Basaveshwara, who laid the foundation of democracy by instituting the Anubhava Mantapa. A few years ago, I had the honour of unveiling a statue of Sri Basaveshwara in London. But in the same London, some people have raised questions about the democratic system in India. It is so unfortunate that such people have been continually and regularly attacking the Indian democratic system and values. They are dragging it to the court and putting it into the dock. It is unfortunate,” he said, without taking the name of the Congress leader.

“It is unfortunate that questions have been raised on our democracy in London. The roots of our democracy are in our heritage. No power in the world can upset the democratic value systems of India. But some people are continually attacking it. They are insulting Sri Basaveshwara and insulting Karnataka. They are insulting India’s great democratic heritage. Such actions insult the 130 crore vigilant citizens of India. Karnataka has to be aware of such people,” he said.

“I feel that the Anubhava Mantapa is the greatest of Sri Basaveshwara’s contributions. Our democracy has adopted several of the principles that were preached by Sri Basaveshwara in his Anubhava Mantapa. That is why I say India is not only the world’s largest democracy, but also the mother of democracy. We are all proud of it,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that Karnataka was proving to be the engine of high-tech India and it needed the double engine to progress in that direction further.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, IIT Dharwad Director Venkappayya R. Desai and others were present.

