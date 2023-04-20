Ministry of Health proposes 100 food streets across country to promote hygiene and safety

April 20, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Health Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has asked States and Union Territories to develop 100 food streets in 100 districts across the country. The aim of this project is to encourage safe and healthy practices to reduce food-borne illnesses and improve overall health outcomes, said the Health Ministry.

The initiative is being taken up as a pilot project to create an example for best practices for food businesses.

In a letter to States, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi said that easy access to safe and hygienic food is vital for the good health of citizens.

The communication further said that safe food practices would not only boost the “eat right campaign” and food safety but also improve the hygiene credibility of local food businesses. Other benefits would include local employment opportunities, improvement in tourism potential and a boost to the economy.

The initiative will be implemented through the National Health Mission (NHM) in convergence with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and with technical support from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Financial assistance of ₹1 crore per food street/district will be given to States and Union Territories. The project envisages 100 such food streets in 100 districts across the country. Assistance will be provided under the NHM in the ratio of 60:40 or 90:10, with the condition that standard branding of these food streets will be done as per FSSAI guidelines.

The letter asked Municipal Corporations and District Collectors to take the initiative to ensure convergence in terms of financial resources and physical infrastructure. Various other initiatives such as training of food handlers, independent third-party audits, and certification of Eat Right Street Food Hubs, and developing a standard procedure for modernisation of food streets would be undertaken.

States and Union Territories can also conduct training programmes for street vendors on food safety, maintenance of hygiene, and waste disposal.

