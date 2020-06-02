NationalSrinagar 02 June 2020 11:07 IST
Militant shot dead in J&K’s Pulwama
The encounter took place at forces at Saimoh in Awantipora area of the district
A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said here. A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces at Saimoh in Awantipora area of the district, a police official said.
One militant has been killed so far in the exchange of fire between the two sides, he said, adding the operation was going on till last reports came in.
Further details are awaited.
