Rohingya a threat to security, says BJP

Union Home Ministry issues clarification denying any move to shift Rohingyas in Delhi to EWS flats

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
August 17, 2022 23:01 IST

A woman shows her identity card at a Rohingya colony near Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The BJP on Wednesday asserted that illegal migrants are a threat to national security and that the Modi government would never compromise on the issue, after the party faced flak over plans to resettle Rohingya refugees in flats designated for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday had put out a tweet saying that India had always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country and announced that all Rohingya refugees would be shifted to EWS flats in the east Delhi's Bakkarwala area.

Following this tweet, the Union Home Ministry issued a clarification denying any move to shift Rohingya Muslims in Delhi to EWS flats and directed the Delhi government to ensure the "illegal foreigners" remain in detention centres pending their extradition.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, addressing a presser at the party's national headquarters in New Delhi described Rohingyas as a "threat to national security" adding that "(Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal is doing the politics of appeasement keeping national security at bay".

He further asked why, in the meeting held on July 29 chaired by the Chief Secretary of Delhi, "a hasty decision was taken that all these infiltrators would be shifted to the houses being built for EWS".

Mr. Bhatia said there were news reports in which the “facts were meant to mislead the public. The Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified that.”

He further said the law of the country stated that Rohingyas will be deported and "this jurisdiction lies with the Ministry of Home Affairs".

"The Modi government has a clear policy that there will be no compromise on national security," he said.

The BJP's reaction came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's tweet that Rohingya refugees will be shifted to apartments in the city.

