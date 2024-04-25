Meet Kanpur’s ‘Google Golden Baba’ who wears four kg of gold every day

April 25, 2024 11:32 am | Updated 12:31 pm IST - Kanpur

Manoj Sengar, a resident of Kanpur, prefers to be called ‘Google Golden Baba’ as he wears approximately four kg of gold every day. He attributes his choice of wearing so much gold to God’s wishes and claims that he never weighs the amount of gold he wears.

Meet Kanpur’s ‘Google Golden Baba’

Mr. Sengar had a gold-plated mask made for himself during the COVID-19 pandemic, which made him the talk of the town at the time.

He also used to wear shoes made of silver, weighing 4.5 kg. However, he has taken a vow not to wear them until Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath occupies the Prime Minister’s chair.

