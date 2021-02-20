MBBS admission: “Knowledge of biology or biological sciences a must”

NEW DELHI

A candidate should have studied them at the 10+2 stage, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has held in a judgment that prior knowledge of senior secondary level biology or biological sciences along with practical knowledge of the English language is at “the heart of eligibility” for MBBS admission.

A Bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and S. Ravindra Bhat declared the eligibility criterion based on an appeal filed by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences challenging a decision of the Telangana High Court.

The High Court had allowed a student’s contention that the institution illegally denied her admission to the MBBS course for the 2020-21 academic year on the ground that she did not produce records of her study in the required subjects.

Setting aside the High Court order, the apex court upheld that “MBBS primarily if not predominantly, involves prior knowledge — both theoretical and practical, of senior secondary level in biology or biological sciences”.

Justice Bhat, who wrote the recent judgment, referred to Regulation 4 of the Medical Council of India Regulations on Graduate Medical Education of 1997, which stipulates that the eligibility criteria for admission to MBBS course stipulated that a candidate should have “undergone study at the 10+2 stage, [or in the Intermediate course) in the specified subjects of physics, chemistry and biology/bBio-technology”.

“The substance of the eligibility requirement indeed is that the candidate should have qualified an Intermediate level examination or first year of a graduate course, and studied the subjects of physics, chemistry and biology at this level, along with practical testing in these subject areas, and the English language. This subject matter requirement is at the heart of eligibility to be admitted into the medical course,” the court said.