Mayawati criticises Nitish Kumar for tweaking rules to help Rajput strongman Anand Mohan’s release

April 23, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Lucknow

She says the move had caused a lot of anger in Dalit society across the country

Mayank Kumar

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati criticised the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government for tweaking prison rules allegedly to facilitate the release of former MP and Rajput strongman Anand Mohan, a life convict in the Krishnaiah murder case. Ms. Mayawati on Sunday said the move has caused a lot of anger among Dalits across the country.

“Bihar Government tweaking prison rules to get Anand Mohan released in the brutal murder of honest Dalit, IAS officer G. Krishnaiah is in the news and is being seen all over the country as anti-Dalit,” wrote Ms. Mayawati, on Twitter.

The four-time U.P. Chief Minister further charged the Bihar regime with being “pro-criminal” and asked it to reconsider the move.

“Mr. Mohan has been a constant support for many governments in Bihar, but the anti-Dalit and pro-criminal work of the Nitish government regarding the murder case has caused a lot of anger in the Dalit society across the country. Even if there is a compulsion, the Bihar Government must reconsider it,” said Ms. Mayawati, a Dalit leader who enjoys considerable support in the community.

Krishnaiah, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was the District Magistrate of Gopalganj, when he was lynched by a mob in December 1994. The mob was led by a few politicians like Mr. Mohan. Krishnaiya was only 37 when he was killed.

