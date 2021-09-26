Mann Ki Baat | Ensure that no one is left out of vaccination’s circle of safety, says PM Modi

New Delhi

26 September 2021 12:25 IST

Ahead of the festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 26 urged people to keep following Covid protocol and ensure that no one is left out of vaccination’s “circle of safety”.

In his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address, Mr. Modi said the festival season is approaching and when the whole country will celebrate ‘Maryada Purshottam’ Shri Ram’s victory over evil, people should remember the fight against Covid also.

“Team India is creating several records daily on this front. Several records have been created in the vaccination drive which are being discussed globally,” Mr. Modi said.

“We not only have to get the vaccine administered when it’s our turn, but we also have to ensure that no one is left out of this circle of safety,” he said.

Even after getting vaccinated, the necessary protocol has to be followed, Mr. Modi said, adding that he hopes once again Team India will keep the flag flying high in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his remarks, PM Modi, on the occasion of the World Rivers Day, called for collective efforts to keep our rivers pollution-free. He also called for making record business of Khadi products on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2.