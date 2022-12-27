Manipur’s armed insurgent group Zeliangrong United Front agrees to join ‘peaceful democratic process’

December 27, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

The Central Government and the Manipur Government on December 27 entered into a Cessation of Operation Agreement with the Zeliangrong United Front, an armed insurgent group, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

Representatives of the armed group, which has been active for more than a decade, agreed to “abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by law of the land”.

“The agreement provides for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the armed cadres. A Joint Monitoring Group will be constituted to oversee the enforcement of the agreed ground rules,” the MHA said.