Manipur CM offers job, ₹75 lakh reward to hockey player

Imphal

06 August 2021 05:34 IST

Biren congratulates Nilakanta Sharma as Imphal celebrates victory

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren on Thursday said

a suitable State government job and a cash reward of ₹75 lakh would be given to hockey player Nilakanta Sharma from the State, who was part of the Olympics bronze winning Indian team. Mr. Biren congratulated Mr. Sharma soon after the match in Tokyo.

When asked by the Chief Minister, Mr. Sharma said he is working in the Railways as ticket collector. Mr. Biren told him that he need not have to work as ticket collector any more. Asked what kind of job he would prefer, the hockey player said he would accept any post given to him by the State government. His fans and friends said a post of Deputy Superintendent of Police should be given to Mr. Sharma.

Advertising

Advertising

People in his home village in Imphal celebrated the victory by singing, dancing and beating drums on the streets.

It may be mentioned that Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu has also been working as train ticket collector. But after winning the silver medal, she was appointed Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports). Besides, she was given ₹1 crore. The Indian Railways also gave her ₹2 crore in cash and promised to offer her promotion. But Ms. Chanu said she would stay in Manipur which had better facilities for training for the next Olympics games.

Family elated

Mr. Sharma’s mother Kunjarani was elated. She said, “My son told me that if he does not perform well at Tokyo he will not come back home. I learn that the team will be back to India on August 9. I am sure he will shine in all future games.”

Mr. Sharma’s father Inaocha said his son had done exceedingly well. “I am sure the Indian team will win gold in the next Olympics games,” he said.