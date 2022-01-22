Manipur celebrates 50th Statehood day

IMPHAL:

22 January 2022 04:31 IST

Manipur observed its 50th Statehood day on Friday. A large number of Ministers, MLAs, senior officials and others were present at the solemn function held at 1 Manipur Rifles Ground in Imphal.

Meghalaya and Tripura also celebrate their Statehood day on January 21. The three small territories achieved full-fledged Statehood on the same day in 1972.

Advertising

Advertising

In his message on the occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his happiness.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was because of the region’s talented youththat the Union Government had started the construction of the national sports university in Manipur. Sportspersons in Manipur occupy a respected place in the field of world sports, the PM said.

A postage stamp was also released to commemorate the special 50th Statehood anniversary.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the occasion could not be observed in a big way. “The people of the State are demandingthat corruption be stamped out,” Mr. Biren said, speaking on the occasion. “It’s a welcome demand but people should play the leading role in it. They should stop paying grease money for getting their children appointed or getting things done. A person who is appointed through bribery shall start earning unaccounted money from the first month.”