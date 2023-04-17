Manipur BJP MLAs camp in Delhi; trouble brews for N. Biren Singh

April 17, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Trouble seems to be brewing for Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh with a group of BJP MLAs arriving in New Delhi, seeking the intervention of the central leadership of the party for a change of chief minister or at least a rejig in the State Cabinet.

Office bearers of the BJP in New Delhi confirmed to The Hindu that at least 10-12 MLAs were in the Capital with grievances against Mr. Singh. Most of the MLAs belong predominantly to the Kuki community, and sources say that one of the causes of their grievance has been the suspension of the SoO agreement of 2008 by the Biren Singh Government in March 2023.

The agreement was on the suspension of operations against Kuki insurgent groups and locals have now been telling their MLAs that this suspension of operations and the subsequent crackdowns are having an impact on everyday life in Kuki areas.

“BJP in Manipur and the North East has gained ground because of the national leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah but of late because of State BJP and leadership of the State Government we are facing some issues. Leadership in Manipur is not democratic, more like a monarchy and as 2024 approaches we want these issues sorted out,” said one rebel MLA, on condition of anonymity.

Significantly, BJP MLA from Manipur’s Langthabal Assembly constituency, Karam Shyam, resigned from the post of chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur on Monday. Mr. Shyam who tendered his resignation letter to Mr. Singh alleged that he hadn’t been assigned any responsibility in his post.

“I am resigning from the post of chairman of Tourism Corporation of Manipur Limited as I have not been assigned any responsibility as a chairman,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

To add to this, on April 13, BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh resigned as the adviser to Chief Minister Biren Singh, also complaining that he hadn’t been given any responsibility.

Senior BJP leaders said that the MLAs will be given a hearing. It is to be noted that two ministerial berths in the Biren Singh Ministry are vacant.