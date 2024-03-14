ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata Banerjee suffers major injury, admitted to hospital

March 14, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee at a hospital in Kolkata on March 14, 2024. Photo: X@AITCofficial via PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 14 evening suffered a major injury on her forehead and was admitted to a hospital, the Trinamool Congress said.

“Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” the party posted on X along with pictures of Ms. Mamata Banerjee bleeding from her forehead.

According to sources, she was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

The details of how she received the injury are still awaited.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Ms. Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital, according to party sources.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wished her a speedy recovery. "Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health," he posted on X.

CONNECT WITH US