Making a splash with their art

25 January 2022 21:38 IST

Painting contest draws over 24,000 entries

The winners of the Club Mahindra National Painting Competition 2021, in association with The Hindu Young World, were announced virtually on January 22. The preliminary round started on the occasion of World Students’ Day on October 15 and over 24,000 entries were received from children across categories. Finally, 927 children made it to the finale held on December 26.

In the sub-junior category, S. Nikithaa, a Class 4 student of Avila Convent Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Coimbatore; Krithi Rajesh, a Class 4 student from Maharishi Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Coimbatore, and Thanishka Nair, a Class 4 student from City Pride School, Moshi, Pune were adjudged the winners.

Nived Reji, Class 8, Cochin Refineries School, Thiruvaniyoor, Ernakulam; A. Kundana Rayal, Class 7, Kendriya Vidyalaya Bowenpally, Hyderabad; and S Adrija Pathanjali, Class 6, SRM Nightingale Matriculation School, Chennai were the winners in the junior category.

In the senior category, Jumon Thakuria, Class 12, South Point School, Guwahati; Tanusha Srinivasan, Class 11, Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Mylapore, Chennai; and Priyam Keshri, Class 12, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Cossipore, Kolkata emerged as the winners.

N. Vaidyanathan, GM Sales & Distribution, The Hindu Group, Mumbai, gave the welcome address and said that cash prizes of a total of ₹1.95 lakh were to be announced.

Suraj Nair, General Manager, Marketing – Club Mahindra, said that he was amazed at the response, and the stellar work from the participants.

Thanking parents and teachers who encouraged children to participate in this competition, Sridhar Aranala, VP Sales & Distribution, The Hindu Group encouraged children to keep enhancing their learning journeys with The Hindu Group’s products exclusively curated for them.