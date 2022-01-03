33,000 new cases in India; all States record rise

Thiruvananthapuram

03 January 2022 22:47 IST

Maharashtra leads surge with 12,160 new infections, with Mumbai accounting for 8,082 of them; Delhi reports 4,099 cases

Union Health Ministry data at 8 a.m. on Monday showed India confirmed over 33,000 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours. The number of deaths increased by 123, bringing the total to nearly 4,82,000. Authorities say that even as cases have started to rise rapidly, hospitalisations have not gone up.

Maharashtra leads the surge in cases, with the State recording 12,160 new infections on Monday taking its active case tally to 52,422. This is a five-fold jump in less than a month — the active case pool had been just over 10,400 cases on December 7. The State also reported 68 Omicron cases, taking its tally of the new variant to 578 . Of these, 259 have been discharged so far. However, a majority of the cases were either asymptomatic or mild in nature.

Mumbai recorded the most new cases in the State — 8,082, of which, 90% (7,273 cases) were asymptomatic, Health Department authorities. The total bed occupancy is just 12.2% now. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said offline classes would be suspended for students from Classes 1 to 9 and for Class 11 from January 4 to 31.

Delhi reported 4,099 new cases, the highest in seven months, a Delhi government bulletin said. This is a 28.3% increase from 3,194 fresh cases on Sunday. The test positivity rate in the national capital increased to 6.46 %, from 4.59% a day earlier and the number of active cases has gone up to 10,986, up by 30.8% in a day.

But about 95.3% of the total 9,029 hospital beds are vacant as of Monday and Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the situation was under control.

With its biggest single-day jump of 388 new infections since May in poll-bound Goa during the year-end festivities, the State government on Monday finally imposed a night curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the coastal State.

Four new cases of Omicron were also reported in the State.

Cluster on ship

A total 66 passengers have tested positive out of the 2,000 samples tested from the cruise ship Cordelia. The ship had come from Mumbai and is presently docked at Mormugao. The decision on allowing the passengers to disembark was awaited.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 572 new cases when 1.47 lakh samples were tested. The active case pool has 2,261 cases. Rajasthan has so far recorded 121 cases of Omicron of whom 60 have been discharged.

Gujarat recorded 1,259 new cases and three deaths. The active case tally reached 5,858 out of which 16 patients are on ventilator support. The State also logged 16 new cases of Omicron, taking the total tally to 152. Of this, 85 have been discharged.

For the second consecutive Odisha reported 424 new COVID cases, taking the tally of active cases to 2,209.

Kerala logged 2,560 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department confirmed 29 new Omicron cases, taking the total tally of the variant in the State to 181. Of these, 42 patients have been discharged so far. The State’s active case pool has shown a slight increase in the past three days to 19,359. However, hospitalisations are shrinking and just 2,225 persons being treated for moderate or severe COVID.

In Andhra Pradesh, the active case pool has been rising steadily for the past five days with 122 new infections taking the active cases to 1,278. Karnataka added 1,290 new cases to its tally, taking its active caseload to 11,345. Five COVID-related deaths were also reported . So far, 77 Omicron cases have been reported in the State.

(With inputs from State bureaus and AP)