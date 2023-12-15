ADVERTISEMENT

Mahadev betting app case | Mumbai crime branch summons actor Sahil Khan, three others

December 15, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - Mumbai

An SIT official said an investigation is under way against Sahil Khan and 31 other individuals in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. The probe involves examining their bank accounts, mobile phones, laptops, and all technical equipment.

PTI

“The Mumbai police’s crime branch, which is probing the Mahadev betting app case, has summoned actor Sahil Khan and three others to record their statements on December 15,” an official said.

“A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mumbai police has been formed to probe alleged illegal transactions between certain financial and real estate firms in the State and the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app,” the official said. The size of the scam is about ₹15,000 crore, as per the First Information Report (FIR).

An SIT official said an investigation is under way against Khan and 31 other individuals in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. The probe involves examining their bank accounts, mobile phones, laptops, and all technical equipment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“He said the crime branch has summoned Sahil Khan, his brother Sam Khan, Hitesh Khushlani, and one more accused person. They have been asked to remain present before the officials of SIT at Mumbai crime branch,” the senior police official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US