03 August 2021 10:31 IST

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck about 310 km (190 miles) south southeast of Port Blair, India, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said onTuesday.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km, EMSC said.

