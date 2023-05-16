ADVERTISEMENT

Lt. Gen. Devendra Sharma takes over as Western Command’s Chief of Staff

May 16, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - Chandigarh

In an illustrious career spanning over three decades, he has held varied and significant appointments wherein he commanded an armoured regiment, an armoured brigade, an infantry division and a Corps, all in the Western sector

PTI

Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma. Photo: Twitter/@westerncomd_IA

Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma on Tuesday (May 16) took over as the Chief of Staff of the Indian Army’s Western Command.

On the occasion, Mr. Sharma laid a wreath at the 'Veer Smriti' war memorial and paid homage to the bravehearts of the Western Command, an official statement said.

The Lieutenant General is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Mr. Sharma has held varied and significant appointments wherein he commanded an armoured regiment, an armoured brigade, an infantry division and a Corps, all in the Western sector, it said.

His meritorious service has been recognised with the award of Sena Medal for Gallantry, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service and also the United Nations Force Commander's Commendation.

As Chief of Staff at the Western Command headquarters, he will spearhead various operational and administrative initiatives across the Western theatre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

armed Forces

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US