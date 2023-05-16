Lt. Gen. Devendra Sharma takes over as Western Command’s Chief of Staff

May 16, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - Chandigarh

Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma on Tuesday (May 16) took over as the Chief of Staff of the Indian Army’s Western Command.

On the occasion, Mr. Sharma laid a wreath at the 'Veer Smriti' war memorial and paid homage to the bravehearts of the Western Command, an official statement said.

The Lieutenant General is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Mr. Sharma has held varied and significant appointments wherein he commanded an armoured regiment, an armoured brigade, an infantry division and a Corps, all in the Western sector, it said.

His meritorious service has been recognised with the award of Sena Medal for Gallantry, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service and also the United Nations Force Commander's Commendation.

As Chief of Staff at the Western Command headquarters, he will spearhead various operational and administrative initiatives across the Western theatre.

ADVERTISEMENT