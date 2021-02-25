National

LPG prices increased, domestic cylinder costs ₹25 more

N.Ravi Kumar HYDERABAD 25 February 2021 11:35 IST
Updated: 25 February 2021 11:36 IST

Third hike in three weeks makes refills dearer by ₹100 each

: Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices have been increased by ₹25 each.

The third upward revision, thus far, this month, it has made the cooking gas refills dearer by ₹100 each for households in a span of just three weeks. Following the latest increase, a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi costs ₹794 as against ₹769.00 at which they were supplied on Wednesday.

The new price in Kolkata is ₹820 (₹795), the highest among the four major metros. In Mumbai, the cylinder now costs ₹794 (₹769.00) and in Chennai ₹810 (₹785.00). In Hyderabad, it is ₹.846.50 (₹821.50).

LPG prices, which are determined based on the international product – propane and butane – prices as well as US dollar-rupee exchange rate, were increased this month first by ₹25 on February 4 and by ₹50 on February 15.

In December, the price of domestic cylinders had increased by ₹100 each. National oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL and HPCL had then increased the price by ₹50 twice. Even though they left the prices untouched in January, the latest revision translates into a ₹200 hike in the cylinder prices over three months.

It comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices are on the boil, leading to a cascading effect on end consumer price of various daily use products, especially vegetables. Petrol price is close to ₹.100 a litre in many cities and with the latest increase LPG cylinder prices are getting near the Rs.1,000 a refill mark, together threatening to impact the budget of many households.

Eligible households are entitled to subsidy on 12 cylinders they order a year. The subsidy, credited into the bank accounts, however, has been static over the last few months. While it hovers around ₹25 per cylinder in Chennai, in Hyderabad the direct benefit transfer (DBT) is around ₹40 and remains like that for some months though LPG prices have increased multiple times, sources said.

