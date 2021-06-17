Look-out notice for scam accused

New Delhi

17 June 2021 00:20 IST

Case pertains to import of fertilizers and raw materials at highly inflated rates

The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued look-out circulars against some key accused persons in the scam involving large-scale import of fertilizers and their raw materials by the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO) at highly inflated rates, to prevent their escape abroad.

IFFCO Managing Director U.S. Awasthi and Indian Potash Ltd. Managing Director Pravinder Singh Gahlaut are the main accused. The Enforcement Directorate is also conducting a money laundering probe against them, given the allegation that at least ₹685 crore was paid in commissions for supply of fertilizers and raw materials from 2007 to 2014.

