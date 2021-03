Speaker Om Birla in Lok Sabha on February 03, 2021.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19, confirmed a statement issued by the All India Institute if Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi on Sunday.

The hospital administration said that his condition is stable and that he got admitted at the Hospital for observation on March 20.

