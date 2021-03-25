Lok Sabha passes amendment to Juvenile Justice Act

NEW DELHI:

25 March 2021 01:44 IST

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a Bill to amend the Juvenile Justice Act with the aim of strengthening the provisions on protection and adoption of children.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2021 addresses several concerns that were flagged by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) while examining the earlier version of the Bill that was passed in 2015.

Ms. Irani said the amended law made the District Magistrate (DM) a “synergising officer” for issues related to the protection of children by empowering DMs and Additional DMs with greater decision making powers on issues concerning childcare and adoption.

While several Opposition members welcomed the bill, some members like Congress’s Preneet Kaur, National Conference’s Dr. Hasnain Masoodi and the Indian Union Muslim League’s E.T. Mohammed Basheer expressed concerns that DMs were already overburdened with various executive functions.

Responding to such apprehensions, Ms. Irani said there was a presumption that DMs were already overburdened and would not be able to focus on the issue of child protection. She said DMs were already empowered to review issues related to child protection, and once the Bill became a law and DMs were legally ordained, they would make child rights and protection a priority area.

On adoption procedures, the Minister said that though there was a fixed timeline, it often took longer than usual. The new Bill would streamline the procedure, she said.

She informed the Lok Sabha that over 7,000 child care institutions and homes were audited and several shortcomings were found in their functioning. She said it had been found that several childcare institutions in the country did not have basic facilities like beds, drinking water and toilets. Many of the homes were functioning only with the intention of securing government funds, the Minister said.

The Bill also categorised offences wherein the maximum sentence was more than seven years’ imprisonment but no minimum sentence or a minimum sentence of less than seven years had been provided as “serious offences” under the Juvenile Justice Act. Serious offences include offences for which the punishment under the Indian Penal Code is imprisonment between three and seven years.

The Bill also sets the minimum qualification to be a member of the child welfare committee. No person shall be appointed as a member unless he or she had been actively involved in health, education or welfare activities pertaining to children for seven years or was a practising professional with a degree in child psychology, psychiatry, law, social work, sociology or human development.

The Bill also sought to terminate the tenure of a member of the committee if they failed to attend the proceedings of the Child Welfare Committee consecutively for three months without any valid reason or if they failed to attend less than three-fourths of the sittings in a year.