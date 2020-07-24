Learn many languages, urges Vice-President

The Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu virtually attending the World Telugu Cultural Fest, being organised in San Francisco, the U.S.

It will lead to a broader understanding of diverse cultures, says Venkaiah Naidu.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu urged people to learn as many languages as possible for a broader understanding of diverse cultures, saying that extensive cultural and linguistic exchanges help in transforming mindsets and perspectives.

He was speaking to participants of the World Telugu Cultural Festival organised in San Francisco on Friday via an online platform.

Among languages, Mr. Naidu stressed, the mother tongue is key as it lays the initial foundation for the blossoming of the mind, and thought processes. He said we should be mindful of the 4Ms —“mother, motherland, mother tongue and mentor”. “Religion is a pathway to individual salvation. Culture is a practical guide to the way of living towards that goal. Language, as an intrinsic element of culture, accordingly assumes importance in shaping one’s life. Hence, the sages and the philosophers stressed on the need for speaking in the right way,” he added.

He said that language, in essence, answers the basic question “Who are you?”, thereby meaning that an individual is an expression of a culture and a system of values. He stressed that, “Language is the principle source of identity of an individual and hence, very important.”

Noting that a common language fosters unity and community development, Mr. Naidu urged people to learn as many languages as possible for a broader understanding of diverse cultures. He called for extensive cultural and linguistic exchanges for transforming mindsets and perspectives.