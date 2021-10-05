Lakhimpur viral video shot by eyewitnesses, slowed down for clarity: SKM

NEW DELHI

05 October 2021 21:25 IST

Such footage proves truth of our allegations against Union Minister, says farmers’ body

Cellphone video footage has emerged from Lakhimpur Kheri over the last 24 hours showing SUVs plowing into a group of farmers from behind and driving on, as well as occupants of the car exiting the vehicle even as a person seems to be caught under the wheels. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha says the 29-second video purporting to show the actual moment of impact was shot by eyewitnesses adding that the footage has been edited to slow it down for clarity.

“The footage was obtained by one of the social media supporters of the farmers’ movement. It was slowed down to show what exactly happened, that too from behind unaware, peacefully-walking protesters. No other editing was done,” said Kavitha Kuruganti, an SKM leader representing the Mahila Kisan Adhikaar Manch, who has been handling the platform’s media updates.

After he brokered an agreement between the district officials and the grieving community to send the bodies for post-mortem on Monday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait had urged farmers and eyewitnesses to come forward with any evidence or videos showing the truth of what had happened, asking them to submit videos on social media.

The 29-second video which became viral on social media later on Monday night shows a Thar jeep hitting a group of men walking on a rural road, some holding flags. An elderly man with a white kurta and green turban is thrown onto the windshield of the vehicle by the force of the impact while others fall by the road. Soon after, a second SUV drives past as well.

Another shorter video

Another shorter 10-second video posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning appears to show a man in a blue kurta jump out of the same jeep and run away, even as a man seems to be caught under the wheels of the vehicle.

The SKM claimed that such videos proved the truth of their allegations. “Many eyewitness accounts are now being captured on videos which also reveal that Minister’s son Ashish Mishra was indeed driving the ‘Thar’ vehicle, from which he later got down and ran away, with cover and support provided by the police, and while firing on protestors,” said an SKM statement.

Responding to journalists’ queries on the videos, Mr. Mishra said he had evidence to prove that neither he nor his son was present at the spot. He said based on the videos, it was visible that the driver was killed after being pulled out of the car, adding that if it had been his son, he would have been dead.

The U.P. police did not respond to queries regarding the authentication or investigation of these videos.

Even as the SKM social media team attempted to track down eyewitness footage and authenticate it, they said they were being hampered by the suspension of Internet services in the area.