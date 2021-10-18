Lakhimpur Kheri: notices served to local farmers in second FIR

LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI

18 October 2021 04:27 IST

A BJP worker alleged the farmers pelted stones at the vehicle and attacked it with sticks

After arresting the son of Union Minister Ashish Mishra in connection with the mowing down of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, the investigating police have now served notices to local farmers in the second FIR lodged in the incident about the alleged lynching to death of the three BJP workers.

A police officer speaking on the condition of anonymity confirmed that notices were being served in the second FIR but did not pinpoint an exact figure as the process was still on.

A BKU spokesperson said notices had been sent to 50 farmers to appear before the crime branch in Kheri to record their statement.

Among those issued the notice was farmer and local BKU leader Sahab Singh of Tikonia, where the incident in which eight persons were killed on October 3 took place. The notice issued to him by investigating officer Sudhir Chandra Pandey of the crime branch asked him to appear before police at 10 a.m. on October 18 to record his statement.

The notice was issued under CrPC 161 and 164.

Mr. Singh said he would decide on appearing before the crime branch after instructions from his organisation. “We will do what we are instructed from top,” he told The Hindu, adding that as of now he did not intend to appear before the police.

While the first FIR names Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and 15-20 on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and death by negligence for allegedly mowing down farmers, in the second FIR, lodged against unidentified persons for murder and other charges, the complainant, a BJP worker, alleged the farmers pelted stones at the vehicle and attacked it with sticks.

Apart from the four farmers, a local scribe Raman Kashyap, two BJP workers Shubham Mishra and Shyam and driver of the jeep Hari Om Mishra were killed in the incident.

In the second FIR lodged on the complaint of a BJP worker Sumit Jaiswal, he alleges that the protesting farmers had attacked the vehicle in which he was sitting and moving to receive visiting Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Those in the protest attacked the cars with stones and lathis, and Sumit's car came to a halt after driver Hari Om was hit on the head, he alleged.

Hari Om was then pulled out of the car and attacked with lathis and swords, alleged Sumit. As the other BJP workers tried to flee, the protesters also caught hold of Shubham Mishra, who was later found dead, alleged Sumit, who says he was a survivor.

BKU spokesperson Dharmendra Malik said 50 persons had been issued notice. He said the outfit would fully support the farmers in the case and accused the Government of harassing the farmers.

“Modiji is trying to save his Union Minister of State for Home Affairs while farmers are being harassed and served notices so that they come to a compromise," he told The Hindu.