Lakhimpur Kheri case: Probe monitoring judge had asked U.P. to appeal for cancellation of Ashish Mishra’s bail, says SC

March 30, 2022 13:30 IST

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who represented Uttar Pradesh, said he had ‘no idea about this recommendation’ made by the monitoring judge.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday confronted Uttar Pradesh Government, saying the retired judge appointed by the court to monitor the Lakhimpur Kheri case investigation had himself urged the State to appeal against the bail granted to prime accused Ashish Mishra, a Union Minister’s son.

The State had, however, not appealed the Allahabad High Court’s bail order in the Supreme Court.

Instead, the families of the farmers mowed down in Lakhimpur Kheri had to move the top court for cancellation of the bail.

“It appears from the report submitted by the monitoring judge that he had recommended the cancellation of bail... He had requested [you] to file an SLP seeking cancellation of the bail order passed by the Allahabad High Court,” Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, heading a three-judge Special Bench, addressed the Uttar Pradesh side on March 30.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who represented the State, said he had “no idea about this recommendation” made by the monitoring judge.

Former Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain was appointed as monitoring judge of the probe to “ensure transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality”. The retired judge’s appointment was meant to assure “full and complete justice to the victims of crime”.

