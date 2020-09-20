LAHDC-Leh poll to be held in October

20 September 2020 02:09 IST

The Ladakh administration on Saturday announced that the election for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Leh (LADHC-Leh) will be held on October 16 in 26 constituencies.

"The voting will take place on October 16 in 26 constituencies of the Council," said Saugat Biswas, Secretary, election department, in a notice.

Sachin Kumar Vaishya, district magistrate, Leh, announced a model code of conduct for the district and directed all political parties and independent candidates to follow the guidelines.

Advertising

Advertising

The decision comes amid the objections raised recently by some major parties like the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BSP. The parties argued that the ongoing Indo-China border tensions have left many border areas out of bounds for campaigning and many people have faced displacement, making it hard for the parties to campaign in these areas.

The 26-member LAHDC-Leh was established in 1995 to handle governance issues at the local level. The previous polls were held in 2015 and the term will end in October.