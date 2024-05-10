Army General Pande reviews security situation in eastern Ladakh

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on May 10 carried out a comprehensive review of the overall security situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh where Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a four-year military standoff.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was given a detailed briefing about the force's combat readiness at the headquarters of the Fire and Fury Corps in Leh.

"General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited the Fire and Fury Corps to review the security situation & preparedness in #Ladakh," the Army said on 'X'.

"#COAS was given a detailed update by the Commanders on the prevailing situation and ongoing Operational Preparedness. #COAS complimented the Officers and the troops for their professionalism, unwavering commitment & dedication to duty," it added.

The Indian and Chinese militaries have been locked in a standoff since May 2020 and a full resolution of the border row has not yet been achieved though the two sides have disengaged from a number of friction points.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC were key for normalisation of overall ties.

In January, Gen Pande said the situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh is "stable" but "sensitive" and asserted that the Indian troops are maintaining a "very high state" of operational preparedness to effectively deal with any eventualities.

Gen Pande also said that both India and China continue to hold talks at military and diplomatic levels with an aim to return to the "status quo ante" that existed in the middle of 2020.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in several friction points including on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

