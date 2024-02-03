Ladakh protests for constitutional safeguards and Statehood

February 03, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Ladakh observed a complete shutdown on Saturday as thousands gathered in Leh to demand constitutional safeguards, protection of cultural identity and environment, and Statehood for the Union Territory.

Chering Dorjay Lakrook, a member of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), said that a record number of people joined the procession and protest in Leh.

“All parts of Ladakh were shut down. People from China border and Nubra Valley travelled to Leh to participate in the protest. We will continue to press for our four demands,” Mr. Lakrook said.

The LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), representing the Buddhist majority and Shia Muslim dominated regions respectively, are jointly protesting for Statehood for Ladakh, the inclusion of Ladakh in the sixth schedule of the constitution, thus giving it a tribal status, job reservation for locals and a parliamentary seat each for Leh and Kargil.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member from Ladakh, Thupstan Chhewang (76) said that he would fight for Ladakh’s cause till the last breath. He was accompanied by Sonam Wangchuk, an education reformer and one of the popular faces from the region who inspired the Hindi movie 3 Idiots.

Ladakh was turned into a UT, as the Centre decided to end the special constitutional position of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and split it into two Union Territories — without a legislative Assembly — on August 5, 2019.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a high-powered committee to address the grievances and demands of the people of Ladakh. The committee led by Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai held its first meeting on December 4 last year. The next meeting is scheduled for February 19.

The committee has agreed to examine the demand of civil society groups in Ladakh to provide “constitutional safeguards” for the Union Territory.

In the past four years, Ladakh has shut down on multiple occasions amid fears of disempowerment of locals and overreach of bureaucracy.

