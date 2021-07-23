‘Kisan sansad’ near Parliament enters second day

New Delhi

23 July 2021 16:34 IST

Paramilitary forces and police personnel have been deployed at the site with heavy barricading at the entrance to avoid any kind of untoward incident

The ‘Kisan sansad’, being held at Jantar Mantar near Parliament where the Monsoon Session is underway, entered its second day on Friday.

The farmers started ‘kisan sansad’ (farmers’ parliament) with speaker Hardev Arshi, deputy speaker Jagtar Singh Bajwa and the agriculture minister.

The sansad had a one-hour question hour where questions were thrown at the Agriculture Minister who tried his best to defend the Centre’s new agriculture laws.

The Minister told the sansad how amid the raging COVID pandemic, farmers were requested to head back to their homes and get themselves vaccinated. Every time the minister failed to give a satisfactory response, the members shamed him, raised their hands and objected to his answers.

A group of 200 farmers reached Jantar Mantar in central Delhi on Thursday to protest against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws as the Monsoon session of Parliament was underway.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has given special permission for the demonstration by a maximum of 200 farmers at Jantar Mantar, a few metres away from the Parliament Complex, till August 9.