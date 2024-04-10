ADVERTISEMENT

Youths killed in train accident

April 10, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths were killed after being hit by a speeding train in the early hours on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Vaishnav Mohanan and Jishnu Venugopal, both natives of Vellur.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 3 a.m. when the duo was returning after attending Vadayar Attuvela, a temple festival.

The youths were BBA students at a private college near Ettumanur. While walking through the railway track they switched sides on seeing a train approaching them but was instantly hit by a train that came from behind.

The police have registered a case in the incident.

