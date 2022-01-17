Youth murdered, body dumped in front of police station in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

17 January 2022 11:06 IST

Preliminary investigations attributed the murder to a raging rivalry between various drug rackets in Kottayam town.

In a shocking development, a 19 year old from Muttambalam was bludgeoned to death by an armed gang , which later dumped the dead body in front of the Kottayam East police station.

The deceased was identified as 19 year old Shan babu, a resident of Muttambalam near here. The murder came to light in the wee hours of the day when a person, identified as Jomon K Jose carried the dead body to the police station and made an open claim that he had committed the murder.

Following this, a police team took the accused into custody while the victim was declared brought dead at a hospital nearby. Preliminary investigations attributed the murder to a raging rivalry between various drug rackets in Kottayam town.

Advertising

Advertising

According to police, a gang led by the accused had picked up the victim from his residence on Sunday midnight and as he did not return home even after an hour, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the Kottayam East police. Even as the police searches were on, the accused brought the corpse to the police station .

“He was carrying the dead body on his shoulders and unloaded it in front of the station. A preliminary examination revealed that the youngster was bludgeoned to death using metal rods and wood logs”, said an officer.

The accused was a history-sheeter and has been banned from entering the district after being booked under provisions of the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act in November last year.

The body will be handed over to the kin after a pos-tmortem.

The accused will be produced before a magistrate later in the day, police said.