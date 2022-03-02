Youth dies in bike accident

March 02, 2022 23:08 IST

A 19-year-old youth died after a truck knocked down his motorcycle and ran over him near Korani at Attingal at 8.15 a.m. on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Vishal, hailing from Avanavancheri, a BBA student of Marian College of Arts and Science at Kazhakuttam.

His friend Asif Mohammed, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries in the incident and is under treatment. The truck, which hit the motorcycle from behind, continued to move ahead dragging the motorcycle along, leading it to catch fire. The fire later spread to the truck.

