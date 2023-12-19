ADVERTISEMENT

Youth Congress, DYFI activists clash in Kollam

December 19, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

While multiple black flag demonstrations were staged at Kollam on the second day of Navakerala Sadas, the protest at Chinnakada turned violent after the members of Democratic Youth Federation of India and Youth Congress clashed. The scuffle erupted when the Youth Congress activists waved black flags at the Navakerala motorcade and DYFI workers tried to stop them. Youth Congress workers alleged that they were brutally manhandled by the police and DYFI that they were forced to retaliate.

“They attacked us after the motorcade passed. We were protesting peacefully and they suddenly started assaulting us and the police didn’t intervene. The real scuffle took place inside Bishop Jerome Nagar where they vandalised some shops and we were forced to fight back using canes and pepper spray,” said a Youth Congress leader.

Vishnu Sunil Pandalam, State vice-president, and Adrash, district vice-president, were hospitalised after the incident.

Mahila Congress members too organised a similar protest on Tuesday wearing black clothes and waving black flags at the Chief Minister and his council of Ministers as they passed through the city.

“The Youth Congress members were protesting peacefully, but they were attacked by law enforcers. In his efforts to protect the goons the CM is violating democratic rights. More protests will come up against Navakerala tour that is nothing but a useless extravagance,” said AICC member Bindu Krishna who led the protest.   

