YHAI holds blood donation camp

MALAPPURAM

12 January 2021 23:38 IST

The Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI) conducted a blood donation camp as part of celebrating the National Youth Day on Tuesday.

The camp was held in association with Garden Valley English Medium Higher Secondary School, the Blood Donors Kerala, and the Government Blood Bank, Tirur.

Perumanna Clari panchayat president Libas Moideen inaugurated the function. YHAI district chairman Yusuf Taikadan presided over the function. YHAI State chairman M. Aboobacker was the chief guest.

Excise Inspector O. Sajita was the first to donate her blood. Garden Valley school Principal M. Riyasuddin welcomed the gathering. YHAI district leader Shahul Hameed Parambat proposed a vote of thanks.