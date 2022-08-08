Kerala

Yellow alert in eight districts of Kerala on Tuesday

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 08, 2022 21:18 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 21:18 IST

 

A yellow alert has been issued in eight districts in the State – from Idukki to Kasaragod – on Tuesday, warning of isolated heavy rain triggered by a well-marked low pressure over the Bay of Bengal. The low pressure is expected to turn into a depression by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the north Kerala and the high-range areas of the State continued to receive isolated heavy showers under the influence of the weather system on Monday. Munnar in Idukki district recorded the highest rainfall of 11 cm in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on the day, followed by Vythiri in Wayanad (10 cm), Idukki, Mannarkkad in Palakkad, Mananthavady with 7 cm each.

