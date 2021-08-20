Yellow alert in district on Aug. 21, 22

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 August 2021 00:38 IST

The district has been put on yellow alert on August 21 and August 22, given the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall.

The district administration said the district could receive rainfall ranging from 6.4 cm to 11.5 cm in a 24-hour period.

Advertising

Advertising

While it is safe to carry out fishing along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts, fishermen have been advised to avoid the southwest and west-central Arabian Sea on August 21 as strong winds are likely in the two regions.